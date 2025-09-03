FIFA announces steps for 2026 World Cup tickets: How much will they cost and what do fans need to apply?

The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching, marking the first time the tournament will be hosted across three countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Recently, FIFA outlined how fans can purchase tickets for soccer’s biggest event.

Ticket prices will initially range from $60 for the cheapest group-stage seats to $6,730 for the most expensive seats at the final, though prices may fluctuate based on demand.

The first round of tickets will not be available to the general public. A Presale Draw, limited to Visa cardholders, will run from 11 a.m. ET on September 10 to 11 a.m. ET on September 19. Fans selected in the draw can purchase tickets starting October 1, with a limit of four tickets per person per match and a maximum of 40 tickets for the entire tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second sales phase is expected to be scheduled from October 27 to October 31, with purchase windows available from mid-November through early December. Like the first phase, this will involve an application process followed by a random selection.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The final phase will begin shortly after the World Cup draw on December 5. During this phase, fans can request tickets for specific matches once most group-stage pairings are revealed. As the tournament approaches, any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advertisement

see also FIFA World Cup 2026: Coaches push for European National Team to be excluded from Qualifiers

Official resale platform and expert advice

FIFA also confirmed there will be an official ticket resale platform. The initiative is designed to protect fans from invalid or unauthorized resales and will be available to supporters in compliance with local and federal regulations.

Advertisement

Heimo Schirgi, the World Cup’s Chief Operating Officer, offered advice to fans: “I think the message is ‘Get your tickets early,’ especially if you know where you will be, because you live in that city, or you’re a fan of the three hosting nations, and then you know already when and where they will play,” Schirgi said. “So that’s the message: ‘Get your tickets early,’ because anything could happen”.