What’s the English teams’ record in UEFA Champions League finals?

English teams are very highly regarded, but what's their actual record on UEFA Champions League finals?

Nine different English teams have gotten to the UEFA Champions League or European Cup final. They are, clearly, one of the most successful countries in terms of producing contenders, but are they as good in making those contenders actual champions?

Manchester United, Leeds United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City have all played for the chance to win a Champions League/European Cup.

The English team’s record in Champions League finals is 15 wins to 11 losses. Liverpool lead the way in both finals won, and finals lost, but here are the records of all English sides:



– Liverpool: 6W/4L

– Manchester United: 3W/2L

– Chelsea: 2W/1L

– Nottingham Forest: 2W/0L

– Manchester City: 1W/1L

– Aston Villa: 1W/0L

– Arsenal: 0W/1L

– Tottenham: 0W/1L

– Leeds United: 0W/1L

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How many all-English finals have happened in the UEFA Champions League?

There have been three times in history that two English teams have faced each other during a UEFA Champions League final. In 2008, Manchester United beat Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United vs Chelsea in 2008 UCL final

More than a decade happened until the scenario repeated, with Liverpool beating Tottenham 2-0 in 2019. In 2021, Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0. While the 2008 Final is regarded as a great one, both the 2019 and 2021 finals are usually catalogued as “boring” or “uneventful” finals.

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Is there a country with more UEFA Champions League finals than England?

Spain is one of two teams that have provided more Champions League/European Cup finals than England. Spain, driven primarily by Real Madrid (18 final appearances), have 31 finals, also bolstered by Barcelona (8), Atletico Madrid (3), and Valencia (2).

Italy also has more finalists, though English teams have more titles. They’ve placed a finalists 30 times, though they have just won 12 of those, losing a staggering 18 finals.