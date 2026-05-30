2026 UEFA Champions League final: How many fans are attending PSG vs Arsenal in Budapest?

Budapest is bracing for a massive soccer takeover as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal fans flood the Hungarian capital for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final at the iconic Puskas Arena.

More than 34,200 fans are expected to attend the 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal at Puskas Arena in Budapest, one of Europe’s largest modern soccer venues. Follow PSG vs Arsenal with us for live updates!

UEFA confirmed the Hungarian stadium has a capacity of roughly 67,000 spectators, with tens of thousands of tickets distributed directly to supporters from both clubs and neutral fans around the world.

The buildup has already transformed Budapest into a hotspot ahead of the final. UEFA allocated approximately 16,824 tickets to Arsenal supporters and the same number to PSG fans, while thousands of additional spectators secured seats.

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How did UEFA distribute tickets for the 2026 Champions League final?

UEFA distributed tickets for the 2026 Champions League final through a combination of club allocations, general public sales, hospitality packages and sponsor reserves. The governing body confirmed that both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal received 16,824 tickets each for supporters.

General view inside the stadium on MD-1 ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 (Source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

With the stadium holding just over 67,000 spectators, less than half of the total capacity was allocated directly to the two finalists. The remaining seats were distributed among UEFA sponsors, hospitality clients, broadcasters, soccer federations and fans purchasing through UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

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UEFA also implemented several ticket price categories, ranging from lower-cost fan sections to premium hospitality experiences. Demand quickly exceeded supply after PSG and Arsenal qualified for the final, forcing many supporters to rely on resale platforms. Fans want to watch this as both teams not only chase the trophy, but also the prize money at stake in the Champions League.

Which club is bringing more fans to Budapest: PSG or Arsenal?

Arsenal are expected to bring slightly more supporters to Budapest than PSG, although both clubs are projected to fill their official ticket allocations and attract thousands of additional ticketless fans.

English supporters traditionally travel in massive numbers for European finals, and reports suggest Arsenal fans have overwhelmed flights, hotels and fan-zone reservations across the Hungarian capital.

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UEFA awarded identical official allocations to both clubs, but local authorities reportedly prepared for more than 10,000 additional ticketless fans traveling from England and France combined.

PSG, meanwhile, continue to travel with one of Europe’s loudest and most visible away followings. The Paris club’s recent success in continental competitions has strengthened its international fanbase and thousands of French supporters.

Budapest authorities prepared extensive security operations and segregated fan transportation systems ahead of the final due to the scale of traveling support. Fan zones, public screenings and expanded transport schedules were introduced to accommodate what officials described as one of the largest sporting events ever hosted in the country.

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Why is Budapest hosting the 2026 UEFA Champions League final?

Budapest is hosting the 2026 UEFA Champions League final because UEFA selected Puskas Arena as part of its strategy to expand major soccer events across Europe while rewarding cities with modern stadium infrastructure and proven tournament experience.

General view inside the stadium during the training session one day ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2026 Final (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Hungarian venue previously hosted the 2023 UEFA Europa League final and several major international matches, helping establish its reputation as a reliable destination for elite football events.

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Opened in 2019, the arena is considered one of the continent’s most technologically advanced stadiums. UEFA officials praised both the venue’s facilities and Budapest’s ability to manage large-scale sporting logistics.

For Budapest, hosting PSG vs Arsenal represents the biggest soccer match ever staged in the country. Local authorities prepared major transportation upgrades, expanded security plans and citywide fan events to showcase Hungary.