Why is Ben White not playing today for Arsenal vs PSG in 2026 UEFA Champions League final?

In search for their first ever UEFA Champions League, Arsenal will be without a key piece to Mikel Arteta's puzzle, as Ben White is sidelined for the decisive matchup against PSG.

Arsenal will be without Ben White in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final against PSG in Budapest. The right-back is out for the remainder of the season and the 2026 World Cup after suffering a knee injury late in the campaign. The Gunners are up for a challenge, and the fact Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres will not be starting for Arsenal could make the climb even steeper.

As confirmed by Arsenal’s statement, White suffered a “significant medial ligament injury,” which caused him to miss the final two Premier League matches, as well as the Champions League final with the Gunners. However, he received his league champions medal and could walk onto the podium to collect his gold medal if his teammates are capable of taking PSG down at Puskas Arena.

As a result of his injury, White will not only miss the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, but he’s been ruled out of the upcoming 2026 World Cup with England. White wasn’t included in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man roster for the Three Lions. Needless to say, the timing of his setback was all the more unfortunate, but it takes nothing away from his superb season in North London.

Advertisement

When was White injured?

White had to be substituted off during Arsenal’s nerve-wracking 1-0 win over West Ham in Matchweek 36 of the 2025-26 Premier League. The right-back, who usually takes on an inverted full-back role in Mikel Arteta’s squad, missed decisive games of the campaign in which Arsenal hoisted trophies. The same will occur now that he is out for the Champions League final.

Ben White after suffering a knee injury.

Reflecting how much pain he was in, White needed assistance from a member of the Gunners’ medical staff, as he was unable to walk off the London Stadium pitch under his own power. The team’s statement afterward confirmed fears of a serious injury in the late stages of the season and with the World Cup just around the corner.

Advertisement

Who is replacing White?

As it’s been the case since White went down with his season-ending injury, Arteta will trust Cristhian Mosquera to fill the void in the right flank of the Gunners’ defense. Mosquera, the Spanish youngster, won the position battle over Justin Timber. He will have his hands full trying to neutralize Les Parisiens‘ attacks with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes.