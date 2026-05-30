PSG vs Arsenal: Confirmed lineups for 2026 UEFA Champions League final

PSG and Arsenal will face off in Budapest to determine who will be crowned the 2026 UEFA Champions League champions.

Budapest will be the main stage where the 2026 UEFA Champions League will finally crown its new champion. If Arsenal win this match, they will lift the trophy for the first time in their history. PSG, meanwhile, will be aiming to complete a repeat triumph after winning the competition for the first and only time last year.

In recent days, Ousmane Dembele has raised concerns about his availability for this match. However, the French forward is ultimately available for Luis Enrique in this crucial encounter.

The Gunners, who secured the Premier League title ahead of the Champions League final, received a boost this week as Jurrien Timber returned to training. The right-back could provide an interesting option for Mikel Arteta to withstand PSG’s attacking threats.

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PSG starting XI

Luis Enrique‘s side welcomes back Achraf Hakimi, one of the most anticipated returns to the starting lineup. The Moroccan full-back spent a lengthy period on the sidelines due to injury, but he is available for the Champions League final.

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First Leg match

With that in mind, these are the eleven players PSG will field from the start at the Puskas Arena as they look to secure their second consecutive Champions League title. Since the competition’s rebranding in 1992, only Real Madrid have managed to achieve that feat.

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PSG lineup: Matvei Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal lineup

Arsenal will be aiming to be crowned the best team in Europe for the first time in the club’s history, with the Gunners looking to join the list of unbeaten UCL winners. To achieve that goal, Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are deploying these eleven players from the opening whistle.

Arsenal lineup: David Raya; Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard; Kai Havertz.

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Ben White is not playing today as he’s still recovering from an injury sustained against West Ham on Matchday 36 of the Premier League. Arteta is leaving big names on the bench, with Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres not starting as they could make an impact in the second half.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, claps the fans.

When and where will the match be played?

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final will take place today, Saturday, May 30, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM ET. As soccer fans search for how to watch PSG vs Arsenal in the USA, television and streaming platforms are gearing up to see who will conquer European football’s ultimate prize.

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