While the managers are putting their squads together for the tournament in Qatar, many will be curious about the deadline for teams to release players to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Despite the fact that the games have yet to begin, the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is already unlike any other. For starters, the Middle East has never hosted the event before, so it must overcome the hurdle of making millions of fans feel at ease in their unfamiliar surroundings.

When Qatar was selected as the 2022 World Cup host in 2010, the selection was based on the country's commitment to holding the event during the traditional months of June and July. As a result of FIFA's consideration of the region's average June high temperature, the tournament was moved to the cooler months of November and December.

A serious issue arose right once for the club game, especially in Europe, where the season has typically run from August to May. In addition to regular season games, the latter two months of the year also include several Group Stage matches of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

When will clubs release their international players for Qatar 2022?

Opening ceremonies for 2022 Qatar will take place on Sunday, November 20. For now, however, the attention of the world is focused on the managers as they assemble their teams for the tournament that starts next month.

Each of the 32 teams will submit their final 26-man rosters to FIFA by November 14; these rosters will be comprised entirely of players from the respective clubs' filed release lists. Afterward, FIFA will release all of them at once the next day.

For instance, England will announce their World Cup roster on November 10 (a Thursday, one day before the Premier League's last round of pre-World Cup matches). Gregg Berhalter, head coach of the United States men's national team, has said his 26-man roster would be announced on November 9. This is four days after the 2022 MLS season concludes.

Thus, according to a story in the French sports newspaper L'Equipe, all called-up players would not be allowed to join their national teams until one week before the World Cup starts. The report adds that the 55 European national federations were informed of the decision in a letter from UEFA.

The contract states that the players would be released from their club obligations as of Monday, November 14, 2022. If you want to know how the 2022 Qatar may go, our World Cup Predictor will show you every possible scenario.