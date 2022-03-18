Lifelong rivals clash this weekend when River Plate welcome Boca Juniors to Estadio Monumental on Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, check out when was the last time Boca won there.

An exciting weekend of Argentine League action has begun. Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional is a must-watch for world soccer as it is full of derbies. Of course, that means we'll have a new edition of the Superclasico between River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Marcelo Gallardo's men will welcome the eternal rivals to the Monumental for the second straight year this weekend. In 2021, a Julian Alvarez double gave El Millonario the edge on their way to the Liga Profesional championship.

While River may head into this game in high spirits, Boca arrive at this clash in a tougher spot. Sebastian Battaglia's boys not only want to redeem themselves from last year's defeat but they also aim to end a winless streak at the opponent's home.

When was the last time Boca Juniors won a Superclasico against River Plate at the Monumental?

River Plate got a huge monkey off their shoulders last year by winning their first league derby at home in 11 years. During that time, they were upset on many occasions - but it's been a while since that happened.

The last time Boca Juniors beat River Plate at the Estadio Monumental came in the 2017-18 Superliga on November 5, 2017. Edwin Cardona put the visitors in front with a fantastic free-kick goal before Leonardo Ponzio momentarily put things level. However, Nahitan Nandez quickly put Boca ahead again to secure a 2-1 road win. Nearly five years later, Boca will try to repeat that feat.