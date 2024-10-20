Roma vs Inter: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 8

Roma face Inter in a crucial Matchday 8 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, we've got all the details on how to catch every minute of the action, with viewing options in your country.

Roma will take on Inter in a pivotal Matchday 8 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. The highly anticipated matchup will be available to view live on TV and through various streaming platforms. Broadcast options may differ based on country, so be sure to check here your local listings.

Inter are closing in on the top of the Serie A standings after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Torino, putting them within striking distance of first place. However, their next challenge is a tough one as they head to the Italian capital to face AS Roma.

Despite Roma’s inconsistent form, currently sitting mid-table with 10 points, they pose a significant threat. A win for Roma would not only help them climb the standings but also throw a wrench in Inter’s title ambitions, making this clash a high-stakes encounter for both sides.

Roma vs Inter: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 21)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 21)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 21)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 21)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 21)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Roma vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada, TLN

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV Abu Dhabi, Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, SiriusXM FC