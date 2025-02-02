Where to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie

Ajax will face off against Feyenoord in a high-stakes Matchday 21 clash of the 2024/25 Eredivisie season, with two of the Netherlands’ biggest clubs going head-to-head. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch every moment live, kickoff times, TV and streaming options.

One of the weekend’s marquee matchups features a fierce European rivalry as Ajax take on Feyenoord in a high-stakes derby. Ajax sit second in the standings with 45 points, trailing league leaders PSV by seven; a win would narrow that gap to four.

Feyenoord, currently at 36 points, is further from the top but still within striking distance, sitting six points behind the second spot. With more than just three points on the line, this clash promises to deliver the intensity and passion fans expect from one of Europe’s most heated derbies.

When will the Ajax vs Feyenoord match be played?

Ajax play against Feyenoord in the Matchday 21 of the 2024-2025 Eredivisie this Sunday, February 2. The showdown kicks off at 8:30 AM (ET).

Thomas Beelen of Feyenoord – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ajax vs Feyenoord: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord in the USA

This 2024/2025 Eredivise game between Ajax and Feyenoord will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+.