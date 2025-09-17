Where to watch Ajax vs Inter in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Ajax and Inter will face against each other in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

It’s a clash of two rivals heading into the new Champions League campaign with very different goals. Inter, coming off the sting of last season’s final defeat, are determined to shake off their struggles and open strong in a season fueled by redemption.

And their Matchday 1 game they face Ajax, a storied club in European competition that may not rank among the top title favorites but carries the tradition and grit to make life difficult for anyone, eager to push as far as they can.

When will the Ajax vs Inter match be played?

Ajax face off against Inter this Wednesday, September 17, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Wout Weghorst of Ajax – Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Ajax vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Ajax vs Inter in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Ajax and Inter. Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.