Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr receive Al Ittihad for the Matchday 21 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Kingsley Coman of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesKingsley Coman of Al-Nassr

Al Nassr and Al Ittihad face each other in the Matchday 21 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad online in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr head into a critical matchup amid continued uncertainty, even with the title race still within reach. A productive previous round left them just one point off the top, but off-field turmoil lingers as Cristiano Ronaldo missed the last match amid reported tensions with management.

Despite the distractions, Al Nassr remain in the hunt and now faces a stern test against Al Ittihad, who sit sixth on 34 points and are eager to climb closer to the league’s leading pack.

Advertisement

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad match be played?

Al Nassr take on Al Ittihad for the Matchday 21 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Friday, February 6. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Moussa Diaby of Al Ittihad – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Moussa Diaby of Al Ittihad – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Advertisement
Not Lionel Messi: Neymar’s young Brazilian teammate names his idol

see also

Not Lionel Messi: Neymar’s young Brazilian teammate names his idol

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes and FOX One.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Which artists are performing at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?
Sports

Which artists are performing at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

Jerry Jones confirms final decision on George Pickens’ future with Cowboys and new contract for 2026
NFL

Jerry Jones confirms final decision on George Pickens’ future with Cowboys and new contract for 2026

MLB News: Red Sox bring in veteran Gold Glove infielder to compete in Spring Training
MLB

MLB News: Red Sox bring in veteran Gold Glove infielder to compete in Spring Training

Where to watch Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony live in the USA
Sports

Where to watch Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony live in the USA

Better Collective Logo