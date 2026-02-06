Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr and Al Ittihad face each other in the Matchday 21 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr head into a critical matchup amid continued uncertainty, even with the title race still within reach. A productive previous round left them just one point off the top, but off-field turmoil lingers as Cristiano Ronaldo missed the last match amid reported tensions with management.

Despite the distractions, Al Nassr remain in the hunt and now faces a stern test against Al Ittihad, who sit sixth on 34 points and are eager to climb closer to the league’s leading pack.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad match be played?

Al Nassr take on Al Ittihad for the Matchday 21 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Friday, February 6. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Moussa Diaby of Al Ittihad – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes and FOX One.