Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo issues apology to Saudi Pro League: ‘This should not happen again’

On Tuesday, Al Nassr secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Al-Wahda in Matchday 22 of the Saudi Pro League. However, prior to the match, an unexpected mishap caused a delay in the start of the game, prompting Cristiano Ronaldo to send an apology to the league and the fans.

“I want to apologise on behalf of Al Nassr for starting the game late,” CR7 began during an interview with SSC Sports, referring to the delay of over an hour caused by the team’s bus getting stuck in traffic on its way to the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium. “This should not happen again. Sorry.”

Despite the delay, Al Nassr secured a 2-0 win against Al-Wahda, thanks to goals from Cristiano, who scored with a great header, and Sadio Mane. The former Liverpool forward netted late in the game from the penalty spot, with CR7 letting him to shoot it to end his goal drought.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a tough game,” Ronaldo acknowledged. “The first half was difficult because we did a journey of three hours on the bus due to traffic and road closures. In the second half, we were a little bit better. We fixed our issues and scored two goals, so we are happy.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr runs with the ball during the AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Wasl on February 03, 2025.

Advertisement

Al Nassr still hopeful

The win against Al-Wahda marked Al Nassr‘s fourth victory in their last five games. After a run of disappointing results, the team is now on the mend and remains hopeful of closing the gap on leaders Al Ittihad and second-placed Al Hilal.

Advertisement

see also Not Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Michel Platini names the greatest soccer player of all time

Al Nassr currently sit in third place in the Saudi Pro League standings with 47 points. Further up, Al Hilal have 51 points, while Karim Benzema‘s Al Ittihad lead the table with 56 points. However, with 14 games remaining, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates still hold hopes of competing for the title until the very end.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident in the team

During the same interview with SSC Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed confidence in the team’s recent resurgence in the league. “This is Al Nassr, we have to react. We have to continue to win,” he said. “Game by game, we have to rebuild our confidence… We have to do it again, we have to win, win, win, and let’s see what’s going to happen.”