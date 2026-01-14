Where to watch Albacete vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Albacete will face off against Real Madrid in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 16. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Coming off a bruising El Clasico loss to Barcelona, Real Madrid turns the page quickly as the Copa del Rey provides another opportunity to regain momentum and chase silverware. Los Blancos enter the matchup as clear favorites, with a win securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

However, they’ll need to stay sharp against an opponent eager to make headlines. Albacete, sitting 17th in the Segunda Division, steps onto the national stage with nothing to lose, hoping the magic of the cup can fuel a stunning upset against one of Spain’s most decorated clubs.

When will the Albacete vs Real Madrid match be played?

Albacete play against Real Madrid in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 16 this Wednesday, January 14, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Albacete vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Albacete vs Real Madrid in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Albacete and Real Madrid live in the United States on ESPN+.