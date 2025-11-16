Where to watch Albania vs England live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Albania will square off with England in a Matchday 10 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Albania vs England online in the US on Fubo]

With Group K already wrapped up after the previous round—England locking down the top spot and Albania clinching second to secure a playoff berth—the final matchup carries more of a tune-up vibe than a high-stakes showdown.

Still, with England eyeing a strong run toward the World Cup and Albania gearing up for its playoff push, both sides can use this stage as valuable preparation for the bigger challenges waiting ahead.

When will the Albania vs England match be played?

Albania play against England this Sunday, November 16, for Matchday 10 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Kristjan Asllani of Albania – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Albania vs England: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Albania vs England in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Albania and England will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.