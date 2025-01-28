Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Argentina U20 will face off against Bolivia U20 in Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States, including kickoff times and details on how to watch the match live on TV or streaming platforms.

Argentina opened the tournament with a bang, demolishing Brazil 6-0. However, their momentum slowed against a resilient Colombia, with the teams settling for a 1-1 draw that left both sides seemingly content while perhaps overlooking the strength of their opponents.

Argentina now set their sights on securing qualification as they prepare to face Bolivia, a team desperate for a turnaround after consecutive 2-1 losses to Ecuador and Brazil. For Bolivia, victory is essential to keep their hopes alive, making this a pivotal clash for both teams.

When will the Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 play against Bolivia U20 on Tuesday, January 28, in Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Bolivian fans hold up their flag – Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Argentina U20 and Bolivia U20, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX.