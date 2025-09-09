When and who will Bolivia play in the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoff?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to introduce significant changes, including an expanded field of 48 teams. Additionally, the tournament format will incorporate playoffs in March 2026, providing two teams a final chance to secure their spots in the prestigious competition, and Bolivia will seek for one of them.

With North America hosting the World Cup, FIFA sees this tournament as a game-changer in how fans globally perceive and experience soccer. The expanded format offers nations, some of which have never participated on this grand stage, a fresh opportunity to compete for the highly coveted title.

This change is exhilarating as it extends the reach of soccer to countries that traditionally viewed the sport merely as entertainment. These nations now have a platform to showcase the passion and dedication poured into their soccer programs, both on and off the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This transformation allows new entrants to make their mark on the world stage, such as Jordan, which has already qualified following an impressive performance in the final qualifying round.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

When will Bolivia play in the intercontinental playoff?

Bolivia are scheduled to compete in March 2026, three months before the World Cup. This serves as a preview of the broadcast spectacle anticipated during the World Cup.

Advertisement

see also Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers table: Results and standings after Matchday 18

The playoff system is straightforward: six teams split into two brackets, with four teams battling for the chance to face the top-ranked teams, which are determined by FIFA’s rankings.

Advertisement

Who will play Bolivia in the intercontinental playoff?

Bolivia will face off at least one of the two teams from Concacaf, or one nation from AFC, OFC, and CAF. New Caledonia from Oceania is the only team thus far to secure a spot in the intercontinental playoff; it awaits the completion of remaining matchups across the other confederations to learn its potential opponents.

As Bolivia prepares to compete in their first-ever intercontinental playoff, the prospect of featuring in their second World Cup in history is tantalizing. With dreams soaring high, Bolivian fans eagerly anticipate learning which teams stand in their path to qualifying for the 2026 tournament in North America.

Advertisement

Advertisement