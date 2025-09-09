Why is Raphinha not starting for Brazil vs Bolivia today in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Raphinha has enjoyed a standout season with FC Barcelona, playing a pivotal role in their La Liga triumph and their near ascent to the Champions League semifinals. However, with Brazil, he has not been as impactful. There’s an opportunity for him to conclude the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on a high note against Bolivia, albeit potentially starting from the bench under the strategic decisions of Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil are renowned for their deep bench teeming with talent. As they prepare for a challenging encounter against Bolivia, the altitude of over 4,000 meters above sea level presents a unique challenge. Ancelotti must consider energy conservation in this critical match.

Bolivia, meanwhile, are vying for the last qualifying spot granted by CONMEBOL for the 2026 World Cup in North America. Brazil must be cautious of the Bolivian players’ skills, bolstered by the advantage of playing on home ground and at high altitude.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid this context, an enthralling matchup awaits, as Brazil aim to assert their dominance ahead of the next World Cup. The pressure for victory is palpable, with fans yearning for a title since their last triumph in 2002.

Raphinha of Brazil takes a penalty.

Advertisement

Why isn’t Raphinha starting for Brazil today?

Raphinha will not be in the starting lineup for Brazil’s match against Bolivia because Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff have opted to provide an opportunity for other young talents on the roster.

Advertisement

see also Bolivia vs Brazil: Lineups for today’s Matchday 18 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

As Ancelotti seeks to showcase and evaluate Brazil’s burgeoning talent, several players have been given the nod to start against Bolivia. Samuel Lino will fill Raphinha’s position, while Alex Sandro Ribeiro will also feature in the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Brazil’s confirmed lineup

Brazil will take to the field in Bolivia with a lineup that mixes familiar faces with fresh talent. In addition to Lino and Ribeiro, Luiz Henrique will be part of today’s starting XI.

Here is the confirmed lineup for Brazil:

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Vitinho, Ribeiro, Bruno, Caio Henrique

Midfielders: Andrey, Guimaraes, Paqueta

Forwards: Lino, Henrique, Richarlison

Advertisement