Bolivia vs Brazil: Lineups for today’s Matchday 18 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Although the defeat against Colombia complicated their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bolivia‘s hurdles began much earlier with their loss to Venezuela on Matchday 15. As a result, La Verde face a challenging scenario heading into their game against Brazil, where Carlo Ancelotti’s squad has consistently proven to be highly competitive with two consecutive victories.

Brazil faced a period of significant instability, raising questions about their qualification prospects for the tournament. However, the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as head coach has revitalized the team. With Bruno Guimares and Carlos Casemiro fortifying the midfield, it has reclaimed its defensive prowess. The offense is also back to its dominant form, posing a formidable challenge for head coach Oscar Villegas’ team in its 2026 World Cup Qualifiers game.

Bolivia may not rank among CONMEBOL’s top teams, but playing at home gives them a distinct edge. The Estadio Municipal El Alto sits 4,088 meters above sea level, presenting a formidable challenge for visiting teams not accustomed to the altitude. Under head coach Oscar Villegas, Bolivia leverages this advantage, with standout players like Miguel Terceros poised to make significant impacts.

Bolivia predicted lineup vs Brazil

Bolivia approach their final match of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in stark contrast to their previous game, boasting a squad entirely fit and free of any injuries or suspensions. With this advantage, head coach Oscar Villegas is likely to field a lineup mirroring the last one, where the offensive charge was led by the dynamic duo of Miguel Terceros and Moises Paniagua.

Miguel Terceros of Bolivia and Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina battle for the ball.

With this in mind, La Verde could play as follows: Carlos Lampe; Diego Arroyo, Luis Haquin, Efrain Morales, Jose Sagredo; Ervin Vaca, Robson Matheus, Gabriel Villamil; Miguel Terceros, Moises Paniagua, Roberto Fernandez.

Brazil predicted lineup vs Bolivia

Unlike Bolivia, Brazil will have an important absence to face Bolivia. Carlo Ancelotti will not count with Carlos Casemiro, who will be absent due to yellow card accumulation. However, it could not be the only chance in the lineup as he could give a chance to some players due to the important physical effort of playing at 4,088 meters above sea level.

For that reason, Carlo Ancelotti’s team could lineup as follows: Alisson Becker; Vitinho, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Fabricio Bruno, Caio Henrique; Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimaraes; Luiz Henrique, Lucas Paqueta, Samuel Lino; Richarlison.