Where to watch Bolivia vs Brazil live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia play against Brazil on Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Bolivia and Brazil square off in one of the marquee matchups of the round, with everything on the line for the home side. Bolivia sit on 17 points and must win to keep their playoff hopes alive, as anything less will end their campaign. La Verde will count on the altitude and home support.

But standing in their way are a Brazilian squad looking to build momentum after a dominant win over Chile. With six teams already locked into World Cup spots and two out of the race, the final drama centers on who will claim the seventh position and punch a ticket to the intercontinental playoffs.

When will the Bolivia vs Brazil match be played?

Bolivia take on Brazil this Tuesday, September 9, for Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miguel Terceros of Bolivia – Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images

Bolivia vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Bolivia vs Brazil in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Bolivia and Brazil will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz USA.