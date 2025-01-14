Where to watch Atalanta vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Atalanta will play against Juventus in Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter. USA fans can watch the match live—be sure to check the broadcast and streaming options to catch every moment of this eagerly awaited battle.

[Watch Atalanta vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

The showdown between Atalanta and Juventus promises to be the highlight of the three rescheduled games from Matchday 19, featuring the same teams that competed in the most recent Supercoppa Italiana, won by AC Milan. Atalanta enters the match with 42 points, trailing league leaders Napoli by five.

A victory would bring them within two points of the top, making this a crucial contest for their title hopes. However, they’ll face a tough challenge in Juventus, who, like Atalanta, experienced a disappointing Supercoppa, falling in the semifinals. Both sides are now focused on securing points to remain in the race for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Atalanta vs Juventus match be played?

Atalanta will face off against Juventus in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Tuesday, January 14. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Nicolo Zaniolo of Atalanta – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Advertisement

Atalanta vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

see also Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Atalanta and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.