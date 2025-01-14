Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch Atalanta vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Atalanta face off against Juventus in Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kenan Yildiz of Juventus
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesKenan Yildiz of Juventus

Atalanta will play against Juventus in Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter. USA fans can watch the match live—be sure to check the broadcast and streaming options to catch every moment of this eagerly awaited battle.

[Watch Atalanta vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

The showdown between Atalanta and Juventus promises to be the highlight of the three rescheduled games from Matchday 19, featuring the same teams that competed in the most recent Supercoppa Italiana, won by AC Milan. Atalanta enters the match with 42 points, trailing league leaders Napoli by five.

A victory would bring them within two points of the top, making this a crucial contest for their title hopes. However, they’ll face a tough challenge in Juventus, who, like Atalanta, experienced a disappointing Supercoppa, falling in the semifinals. Both sides are now focused on securing points to remain in the race for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement

When will the Atalanta vs Juventus match be played?

Atalanta will face off against Juventus in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Tuesday, January 14. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Nicolo Zaniolo of Atalanta – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Nicolo Zaniolo of Atalanta – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Advertisement

Atalanta vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

see also

Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Atalanta and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Nick Castellanos reveals who deserved NL MVP over Shohei Ohtani
MLB

Nick Castellanos reveals who deserved NL MVP over Shohei Ohtani

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Terence Crawford sends cryptic message as potential Canelo Alvarez fight looms
Boxing

Terence Crawford sends cryptic message as potential Canelo Alvarez fight looms

Lions HC Dan Campbell makes strong confession about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels ahead of NFL Playoffs
NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell makes strong confession about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels ahead of NFL Playoffs

Better Collective Logo