NBA Rumors: Grizzlies reportedly make a decision on Ja Morant’s future following trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline has passed, leaving several surprises in its wake across the league. From unexpected blockbusters to deals that never materialized, perhaps the most scrutinized situation involved Ja Morant. While many expected him to be moved, the star point guard ultimately remained with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Leading up to the deadline, rumors suggested the Grizzlies were prepared to move on from Morant as the face of the franchise. However, no deal reached the finish line, and the point guard will remain with the team through at least the end of the season.

Despite the lack of a mid-season move, reports indicate the franchise have already made a firm decision regarding the 26-year-old’s future. “Memphis intends to trade Morant over the summer, according to league sources. The team have the patience for any short-term pain that keeping him past the deadline may cause. Don’t view the Grizzlies’ non-action on him as a change in direction,” reported Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

While the Grizzlies did not move Morant, they made another significant move that signals his time in Memphis is nearing an end. The franchise traded arguably their second-best player, Jaren Jackson Jr., to the Utah Jazz. In return, Memphis received a haul that included three first-round picks.

Combined with the earlier trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, the Grizzlies have amassed a total of seven first-round picks. This massive draft capital provides the franchise with the flexibility to potentially attach assets in a future Morant deal to ensure they receive a high-value return.

Morant holds ‘negative value,’ reports say

While the Grizzlies were keen on exploring the market for Morant during this window, reports suggest Memphis received very little interest from other NBA teams for the two-time All-Star.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up that Morant currently carries ‘negative value‘ in trade discussions. This suggests that rival teams are unwilling to take on his contract unless the Grizzlies attach draft compensation to the deal.

“When I say he has no value, I don’t even think that’s accurate,” Windhorst said. “I think he’s got what they call in the league negative value. What that means is teams were not willing to take Ja Morant unless they also attached draft compensation. In other words, you have to pay us to take him”.

It has been a difficult season for Morant, who is currently sidelined with a UCL sprain in his left elbow and has not appeared in a game since late January. His status for the remainder of the season remains uncertain. His production has also dipped, with Morant averaging 19.5 points (third-lowest of his career) and a career-low 3.3 rebounds, in what appears to be his final chapter with the Grizzlies.