Where to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 32

Atlanta United will receive Inter Miami on 2024 MLS Matchday 32. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammates
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireInter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammates

By Leonardo Herrera

Atlanta United are set to host Inter Miami on MLS Matchday 32 in 2024, and fans across the U.S. won’t want to miss the action. With the excitement building, supporters should make sure to lock in the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to catch every moment live.

[Watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

Lionel Messi made a triumphant return to Inter Miami, delivering a stellar performance against Philadelphia Union. After weeks away from the pitch, the Argentine superstar scored Inter Miami’s first two goals in a commanding 3-1 victory, reinforcing their position at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

With 62 points, Miami now hold a 10-point lead over second-place Cincinnati and shows no signs of slowing down. They are determined to keep collecting wins and secure the top spot. Up next is a crucial matchup against Atlanta United, who are battling to break into the Play-in zone and desperately need points to close the gap.

When will the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match be played?

Atlanta United take on Inter Miami this Wednesday, September 18, in the Matchday 32 of the 2024 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta United FC midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Atlanta United FC midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, live in the USA.

