Where to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona and Espanyol will face each other in a Matchday 31 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the weekend’s marquee fixtures is set to deliver as the Catalan Derby returns with major implications. Barcelona enter the matchup focused on holding their place at the top of the table and continuing their push toward the La Liga title, knowing every result is critical at this stage.

Standing in their way will be Espanyol, who view this rivalry clash as a prime chance to strengthen their European hopes and disrupt their rivals’ championship run in a high-stakes battle for three crucial points.

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When will the Barcelona vs Espanyol match be played?

Barcelona receive Espanyol on Saturday, April 11, for the Matchday 31 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Marko Dmitrovic of RCD Espanyol – Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Espanyol in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.