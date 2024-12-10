Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen take on Inter in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter online in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

One of the most compelling matchups of Matchday 6 pits two formidable teams against each other. Inter, currently second to Liverpool, tops their group with 13 points from their first five matches, just two points shy of the Reds.

The Italian side is eager to close the gap with a victory, but standing in their way are Bayer Leverkusen. The German club sits in sixth place with 10 points, fighting to maintain their position in the round of 16 spots as other teams trail closely. With so much at stake for both sides, this clash promises high intensity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter match be played?

Bayer Leverkusen will face Inter this Tuesday, December 10, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter in the USA

The 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Inter is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

Advertisement

To access the game, you can subscribe to Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video. Another streaming option is ViX.