Where to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City will face off against Bayer Leverkusen in the league stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen online in the US on DAZN]

Manchester City enter this clash with momentum and urgency, sitting just two points off the top and eyeing a direct path to the Round of 16, while Bayer Leverkusen arrive in unstable form with only five points and everything to lose as they try to protect their spot inside the top 24.

The Citizens know three points could vault them into the lead and solidify their postseason outlook, and they’ll press hard against a Leverkusen squad that’s struggling to stay afloat in a high-stakes moment where one misstep could knock them out of contention.

When will the Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

Manchester City will play against Bayer Leverkusen this Tuesday, November 25, in the league stage Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Alejandro Grimaldo of Leverkusen – Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.