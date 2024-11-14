Where to watch Belgium vs Italy live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Belgium receive Italy in League A's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

[Watch Belgium vs Italy online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Group 2 of League A is shaping up for an intense showdown, with all four teams entering the final two Matchdays with something at stake. Italy lead the pack with 10 points, closely trailed by France, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between the two if Italy can secure another win.

Meanwhile, Belgium face a do-or-die situation with just 4 points; anything short of a win against Italy will eliminate their chances of advancing. The Belgians know they must go all-out against the group leaders, as even a draw won’t keep them in contention.

When will the Belgium vs Italy match be played?

Belgium take on Italy in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Thursday, November 14, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Giacomo Raspadori of Italy – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Belgium vs Italy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Belgium vs Italy in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Belgium and Italy live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial.