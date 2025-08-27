Where to watch Benfica vs Fenerbahce in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica will square off against Fenerbahce in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League playoffs round. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Benfica vs Fenerbahce online in the US on Paramount+]

Benfica and Fenerbahce head into a decisive clash with everything on the line as both clubs aim to secure a spot in next season’s league stage of the Champions League. The first leg ended in a scoreless draw, offering little excitement, but the stage is set for a more intense battle in Lisbon.

Benfica hold the edge with home-field advantage, yet Fenerbahce have proven to be a resilient and dangerous opponent, determined to punch their ticket to Europe’s biggest stage. Fans can expect a high-stakes encounter where every play could determine who advances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Fenerbahce match be played?

Benfica take on Fenerbahce this Wednesday, August 27, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Richard Rios of Benfica battles for the ball with Sofyan Amrabat of Fenerbahce – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Fenerbahce: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Fenerbahce confirms Mexican star will officially play for Jose Mourinho in Turkey

How to watch Benfica vs Fenerbahce in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Fenerbahce. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: DAZN.