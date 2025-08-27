Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Benfica vs Fenerbahce in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica face Fenerbahce in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League playoff round. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Archie Brown of Fenerbahce is challenged by Vangelis Pavlidis of Benfica
© Ahmad Mora/Getty ImagesArchie Brown of Fenerbahce is challenged by Vangelis Pavlidis of Benfica

Benfica will square off against Fenerbahce in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League playoffs round. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Benfica vs Fenerbahce online in the US on Paramount+]

Benfica and Fenerbahce head into a decisive clash with everything on the line as both clubs aim to secure a spot in next season’s league stage of the Champions League. The first leg ended in a scoreless draw, offering little excitement, but the stage is set for a more intense battle in Lisbon.

Benfica hold the edge with home-field advantage, yet Fenerbahce have proven to be a resilient and dangerous opponent, determined to punch their ticket to Europe’s biggest stage. Fans can expect a high-stakes encounter where every play could determine who advances.

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Fenerbahce match be played?

Benfica take on Fenerbahce this Wednesday, August 27, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff roundThe game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Richard Rios of Benfica battles for the ball with Sofyan Amrabat of Fenerbahce – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Richard Rios of Benfica battles for the ball with Sofyan Amrabat of Fenerbahce – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Fenerbahce: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

Fenerbahce confirms Mexican star will officially play for Jose Mourinho in Turkey

see also

Fenerbahce confirms Mexican star will officially play for Jose Mourinho in Turkey

How to watch Benfica vs Fenerbahce in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Fenerbahce. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: DAZN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Kingsley Coman officially joins Cristiano Ronaldo’s team in Saudi Arabia: Al Nassr’s projected lineup with the Champions League winner
Soccer

Kingsley Coman officially joins Cristiano Ronaldo’s team in Saudi Arabia: Al Nassr’s projected lineup with the Champions League winner

When was the last time the Europa League winner beat the Champions League team at UEFA Super Cup?
Soccer

When was the last time the Europa League winner beat the Champions League team at UEFA Super Cup?

Micah Parsons’ brother hints at how realistic a trade from Cowboys to Packers might be
NFL

Micah Parsons’ brother hints at how realistic a trade from Cowboys to Packers might be

Better Collective Logo