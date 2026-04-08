Where to watch Blooming vs River Plate in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Blooming will take on River Plate for the Matchday 1 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Blooming vs River Plate live in the USA on Fubo]

The tournament gets underway with River Plate taking on Blooming in an intriguing Matchday 1 game, as the Bolivian side looks to capitalize on home support and secure an early statement result.

River, meanwhile, enter as one of the top contenders, boasting a strong squad and rich international history, and will aim to begin their campaign with authority—don’t miss this exciting matchup.

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When will the Blooming vs River Plate match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana match will be played on Wednesday, April 8, with Blooming facing River Plate the Matchday 1 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Tomas Galvan of River Plate – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Blooming vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Blooming vs River Plate in the USA

This 2025 Copa Sudamericana showdown between Blooming and River Plate will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.