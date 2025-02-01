Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Brazil U20 and Colombia U20 will square off in Matchday 5 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. Here’s all the key information on kickoff times and how fans in the United States can watch the match on TV or via streaming platforms.

After a disastrous 6-0 loss to Argentina raised doubts about their chances, Brazil rebounded with crucial wins over Bolivia and Ecuador, putting them on the verge of qualification heading into the final Matchday. The best part for Brazil is that their fate remains in their own hands—a win or even a draw will secure their spot in the next round.

However, they face a tough challenge against Colombia, who are coming off a 3-2 victory over Bolivia. While Colombia have looked more solid, their place in the next round is already secured, which could lead them to take a more cautious approach and rest key players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 match be played?

Brazil U20 face Colombia U20 on Saturday, February 1, in Matchday 5 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

A fan of Colombia waves a flag – Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Advertisement

Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

see also Neymar Jr. names a Brazilian superstar as his successor, and it’s not Vinicius Junior

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Brazil U20 and Colombia U20 streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX and TUDN.