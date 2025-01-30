Neymar Jr. names a Brazilian superstar as his successor, and it’s not Vinicius Junior

Neymar Jr. confirmed his return to Santos FC on Thursday with a heartfelt message on social media, putting an end to weeks of speculation about the future of his professional career. In this context, the 32-year-old forward wrote a surprising message dedicated to a Brazilian superstar other than Vinicius Junior, naming him as his successor.

Just minutes after Ney announced through his Instagram account that he would play for the Brazilian club, Rodrygo Goes, the star of Real Madrid, dedicated a message to him on the same social media platform. The 23-year-old forward, who also emerged from Santos, expressed his happiness for Neymar’s return.

“Today, being more than an idol, a friend, you earn my respect and admiration even more. Contrary to all logic, putting love and happiness above all, I can’t help but be proud of my childhood idol,” Rodrygo wrote in a post that included photos of the two as teammates with the Brazilian National Team, as well as others of Neymar at Santos with a still-boyish Rodrygo.

“Brother, a lot of success, goals, victories, dances… and finally, a lot of DARENESS & JOY. Today is a remarkable day not only for us Santistas, but for the entire soccer world. Have fun like you always did. The world will keep applauding you! Saint Nation, you can celebrate… the prince is back,” concluded the Real Madrid forward’s message.

Rodrygo’s post on Instagram, with Neymar’s reply.

Neymar’s unexpected response

Neymar was quick to react to Rodrygo Goes’ post, sending him a short but forceful message that surprised many. “Thank you, my successor!!!,” Neymar began. “Remember that we still have a mission together… We’re together, crack.”

The first detail that caught the eye is that Neymar publicly chose Rodrygo as his successor, despite the fact that the most obvious choice for that place of privilege seemed to be Vinicius Junior.

At the same time, the reference to the mission that both have to fulfill together also generated speculation. While one possible theory considering the context would be a potential reunion of the two at Santos, another possibility is that Neymar is referring to the Brazilian National Team and the coveted sixth World Cup title they have been denied in the last 23 years.

Can Rodrygo be Neymar’s successor?

Neymar Jr. is 32 years old and is still at the age to continue shining with the Brazilian National Team, of which he is the all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances. However, since the serious knee injury he suffered in 2023, a new generation of young stars has taken over the responsibility of leading the team in his absence.

Vinicius Junior was one of them, accompanied by Rodrygo Goes. The latter has been playing for Brazil for five years but definitely earned a place in the team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. So far, Rodrygo has registered 6 goals in 16 official matches with the national team—acceptable numbers, but still far from Neymar’s impressive statistics.

With Vini also failing to shine for Brazil and Neymar in search of his best fitness to make his return to the national team, Rodrygo appears to be stepping up to take on the responsibility of leading the team in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup—a path that has not been easy so far.