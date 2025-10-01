Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Brazil U20 play against Morocco U20 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Brazil U20 entered the tournament as one of the top favorites, but their opening Matchday fell short of expectations as they were held to a 2-0 draw by a gritty Mexico U20 squad. Now, the Brazilians are searching for their first victory against Morocco.

The African side has invested heavily in its youth development and made a statement by defeating Spain 2-0 in their opener. This clash promises to be a high-stakes showdown, with both sides eager to assert themselves early in the tournament.

When will the Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 match be played?

Brazil U20 will face Morocco U20 on Wednesday, October 1, for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Brazil U20 and Morocco U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS1, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.