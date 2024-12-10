Where to watch Brugge vs Sporting CP live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Brugge and Sporting CP face each other in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Brugge vs Sporting CP online in the US on Paramount+]

Sporting CP‘s remarkable form in the Champions League and Primeira Liga have hit a rough patch, with one loss in Europe and back-to-back defeats in domestic play marking a low point for a team that seemed poised to be this season’s breakout story.

Despite the setbacks, Viktor Gyokeres and his squad have an opportunity to bounce back in their upcoming clash against Club Brugge. The Belgian side, fresh off a 1-1 draw with Celtic, face a critical moment with just seven points in the group stage, needing a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Brugge vs Sporting CP match be played?

Brugge play against Sporting CP this Tuesday, December 10, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez celebrates with teammate – IMAGO / Belga

Advertisement

Brugge vs Sporting CP: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Brugge vs Sporting CP in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Brugge and Sporting CP, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.