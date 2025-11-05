Club Brugge vs Barcelona: Lineups for Matchday 4 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today

Club Brugge host Barcelona at the Jan Breydel Stadium for Matchday 4 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. This match brings together two teams operating under distinct pressures: one side attempting to climb to the top of the group, while the other urgently needs a win to pull away from the bottom of the table.

The home side, enters this contest with three points, having been routed 4-0 by Bayern Munich in the last Champions League game. After securing a strong 4-1 victory over Monaco on Matchday 1, Club Brugge have failed to win any other league phase match and desperately needs a victory tonight to stay in the running for qualification.

On the other side, Hansi Flick’s team arrives with six points, following a comfortable 6-1 thrashing of Olympiacos at home. The Spanish giants had also secured a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Matchday 1 but suffered a loss to PSG on Matchday 2.

A victory for Barcelona would position them as challengers to current leaders Bayern Munich and Arsenal, who top the group with 12 points and are currently undefeated in the competition. Inter Milan also have a chance to join the top tier this afternoon if they defeat FC Kairat.

Probable Club Brugge lineup

For this match, manager Nicky Hayen will be without Bjorn Meijer, Ludovit Reis, and Simon Mignolet, all sidelined due to injury. However, Raphael Onyedika is expected to be available after recently returning from injury and playing minutes in their last Belgian league victory against FCV Dender.

Club Brugge’s probable starting XI to face Barcelona: Nordin Jackers; Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordoñez, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys; Raphael Onyedika, Aleksandar Stankovic; Carlos Forbs, Hans Vanaken, Christos Tzolis; Nicolo Tresoldi.

Probable Barcelona lineup

Hansi Flick had hoped to have Andreas Christensen available for this match, but the Danish defender suffered a muscular setback during the pre-match training session. As a result, the German coach will be without Christensen, along with a host of other injured players: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Joan Garcia, Gavi, Raphinha, and Pedri.

Barcelona’s probable starting team to face Club Brugge: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Marc Casado; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

