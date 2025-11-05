Where to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Club Brugge and Barcelona will face each other in the league stage Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Barcelona have kicked off the league stage with a solid showing, claiming two victories in three matches and sitting just outside the top eight with six points—right on track for their initial goal of advancing. To secure direct qualification for the Round of 16, the Spanish giants will need to maintain their winning form.

They will take on Club Brugge, who have struggled to just three points so far. Facing the threat of falling further behind, Brugge are expected to fight hard to grab a result against a side that, on paper, appears far superior.

When will the Club Brugge vs Barcelona match be played?

Club Brugge take on Barcelona this Wednesday, November 5, in the league stage Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Kyriani Sabbe of Club Brugge – Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Club Brugge vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Barcelona. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.