Where to watch Bulgaria vs Turkey live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bulgaria will face off against Turkey in a Matchday 3 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Group E has lived up to its reputation as one of the most competitive in the tournament. Spain entered as the clear favorite, but the remaining teams have shown a relatively even level of play, with Turkey appearing the most talented on paper.

After opening with a win and suffering a heavy 6-0 defeat in their second outing, Turkey is determined to rebound against Bulgaria, who have dropped both of their matches by 3-0 scores. With their backs against the wall, the Bulgarians are desperate to avoid a third straight loss and will need a hard-fought victory to stay alive in the group.

When will the Bulgaria vs Turkey match be played?

Bulgaria receive Turkey this Saturday, October 11, for Matchday 3 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Emil Tsenov of Bulgaria – Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bulgaria vs Turkey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Bulgaria vs Turkey in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Bulgaria and Turkey will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.