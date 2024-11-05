Where to watch Celtic vs RB Leipzig live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Celtic take on RB Leipzig in Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Celtic will face off against RB Leipzig in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League, and USA fans have different ways to tune in. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the country.

[Watch Celtic vs RB Leipzig online in the US on Paramount+]

Celtic and RB Leipzig clash in a pivotal Champions League matchup, with both teams entering the contest from opposite ends of the performance spectrum. Celtic have managed to secure 4 points from their first three matches, a modest but encouraging start as they strive to stay in the race for qualification.

While they may not be seen as favorites, accumulating points in future matches could keep their hopes alive. In stark contrast, RB Leipzig find themselves in a dire situation, having suffered three consecutive defeats. The pressure is on them to secure a win in this match if they want to maintain any semblance of a chance to compete for a place in the preliminary round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Celtic vs RB Leipzig match be played?

Celtic face RB Leipzig this Tuesday, November 5, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Luis Palma of Celtic – IMAGO / aal.photo

Advertisement

Celtic vs RB Leipzig: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Celtic vs RB Leipzig in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Celtic and RB Leipzig, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video, ViX.