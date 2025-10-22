Where to watch Chelsea vs Ajax in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea and Ajax will face each other in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Chelsea vs Ajax online in the US on Paramount+]

Chelsea and Ajax square off in a crucial league-stage matchup between two clubs eager to turn their fortunes around. Chelsea opened their campaign with a heavy loss to Bayern Munich but regained some footing with a narrow 1-0 win over Benfica.

Despite the victory, the Blues have yet to hit top form and are looking to build momentum. Ajax, on the other hand, have endured a disastrous start, conceding six goals and failing to find the back of the net. The Dutch side desperately needs a result to keep their hopes alive, making this clash a must-win for both teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Chelsea vs Ajax match be played?

Chelsea will take on Ajax this Wednesday, October 22, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Owen Wijndal of Ajax – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Ajax: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Ajax in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and Ajax. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.