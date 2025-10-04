Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea and Liverpool will face against each other in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online in the US on Fubo]

This weekend’s Premier League slate features a blockbuster clash between two Big Six heavyweights. Liverpool, reeling from a shaky start to the season and a 1-0 Champions League loss to Galatasaray, are desperate to rebound and reclaim their spot atop the table.

Chelsea enter the matchup with slightly more momentum after a win over Benfica in Europe, but back-to-back Premier League losses have piled pressure on the Blues to reverse their domestic fortunes. Both sides are hungry for a statement victory, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool match be played?

Chelsea play against Liverpool this Saturday, October 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 6. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool in the USA on Fubo. Other options: NBC, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.