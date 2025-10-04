Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in a Matchday 7 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool will face against each other in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online in the US on Fubo]

This weekend’s Premier League slate features a blockbuster clash between two Big Six heavyweights. Liverpool, reeling from a shaky start to the season and a 1-0 Champions League loss to Galatasaray, are desperate to rebound and reclaim their spot atop the table.

Chelsea enter the matchup with slightly more momentum after a win over Benfica in Europe, but back-to-back Premier League losses have piled pressure on the Blues to reverse their domestic fortunes. Both sides are hungry for a statement victory, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool match be played?

Chelsea play against Liverpool this Saturday, October 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 6. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool in the USA on FuboOther options: NBC, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Manchester United vs Sunderland live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester United vs Sunderland live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch United States U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch United States U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Where to watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

NY Yankees manager Boone responds to Blue Jays broadcaster's harsh criticism before ALDS
MLB

NY Yankees manager Boone responds to Blue Jays broadcaster's harsh criticism before ALDS

Better Collective Logo