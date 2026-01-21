Where to watch Chelsea vs Pafos FC in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea square off with Pafos FC in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Chelsea vs Pafos FC online in the US on Paramount+]

Chelsea arrive with their postseason hopes hanging by a thread, sitting on 10 points and needing a win to remain within striking distance of the top eight and a direct place in the Round of 16. With the race tightly packed, there’s no room for dropped points, and the pressure is firmly on the Blues to deliver while monitoring results elsewhere.

That urgency meets a confident Pafos FC side that has outperformed expectations and knows a positive result would keep its Round of 32 ambitions alive heading into the final Matchday. With everything at stake for both clubs, this is one game fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Chelsea vs Pafos FC match be played?

Chelsea take on Pafos FC this Wednesday, January 21, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

David Luiz of Pafos FC – Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Pafos FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Pafos FC in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and Pafos FC. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.