Where to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Chivas will face off against Cruz Azul in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 7 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Cruz Azul and Chivas clash in a high-stakes matchup that was anticipated to feature the league’s top contenders. With 14 points, Cruz Azul are proving their pre-tournament hype, sitting just one point behind leaders Monterrey and aiming to extend their strong run.

Chivas, on the other hand, have struggled out of the gate, collecting only four points in five games, and are in urgent need of a victory to climb out of the league’s lower tier. This matchup pits a team chasing the summit against one fighting to reverse its early-season slide.

When will the Chivas vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Chivas take on Cruz Azul in the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, August 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 PM (ET).

Jose Castillo of Chivas – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.