Liga MX

Where to watch Chivas vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Chivas will face Monterrey for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here's everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Armando Gonzalez of Chivas
Armando Gonzalez of Chivas

Chivas will receive Monterrey in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 17 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Chivas vs Monterrey online in the US on Fubo]

One of the standout matchups of Liga MX’s Matchday 17 features Monterrey and Chivas, two sides still chasing crucial goals before the regular season wraps up. Monterrey, sitting on 31 points, is out of the race for first place but remains safely among the top six.

A win, combined with favorable results elsewhere, could still boost them several spots in the standings. On the other side, Chivas hold sixth place with 26 points and are just three ahead of Juarez, meaning they need at least a draw to lock in a direct berth to the quarterfinals.

When will the Chivas vs Monterrey match be played?

Chivas will take on Monterrey in the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, November 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 PM (ET).

Sergio Canales of Monterrey

Sergio Canales of Monterrey – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chivas vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:05 PM
CT: 5:05 PM
MT: 4:05 PM
PT: 3:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Monterrey in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Monterrey will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.

Better Collective Logo