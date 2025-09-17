Trending topics:
Where to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Chivas receive Tigres UANL for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Armando Gonzalez of Chivas
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesArmando Gonzalez of Chivas

Chivas take on Tigres UANL in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 1 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL online in the US on Fubo]

The final Matchday 1 matchup carries major playoff implications, with both clubs chasing different goals in this Apertura 2025. Tigres UANL, sitting fifth with 14 points, can move up to third place with a victory.

On the other hand, Chivas Guadalajara, fresh off a statement win over America in the Mexican derby, sits four points outside the playoff zone and would close the gap to just one point with another triumph.

When will the Chivas vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Chivas will face Tigres UANL in the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Wednesday, September 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 PM (ET).

Juan Sanchez of Tigres – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Juan Sanchez of Tigres – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM
CT: 8:05 PM
MT: 7:05 PM
PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: NBC Universo, Peacock, Telemundo.

