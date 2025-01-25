Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Chivas will face Tigres UANL in a Matchday 3 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Find here how to watch the game in the USA, the kickoff times and broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Carlos Antuna of Tigres
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesCarlos Antuna of Tigres

Chivas face off against Tigres UANL in a Matchday 3 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay tuned with complete broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, making it easy to catch every moment of the encounter.

[Watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The marquee matchup of the Liga MX weekend features Tigres UANL, the current league leaders, taking on Chivas in a high-stakes clash. Tigres are the only team to secure six points from their first two matches and will aim to extend their perfect start to maintain their position at the top.

However, Chivas, sitting on just two points after two games, are determined to turn their fortunes around and climb the standings. While the challenge is formidable, Chivas will push for a victory to stay within reach of the league’s elite.

When will the Chivas vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Chivas will take on Tigres UANL in the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, January 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 PM (ET).

Fernando Gonzalez of Chivas – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Fernando Gonzalez of Chivas – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres UANL in the USA

Watch this Liga MX game between Chivas and Tigres UANL in the United States on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Telemundo, Universo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

