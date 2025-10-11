Where to watch Club America vs Chivas live in the USA: Club Friendly game

Club America and Chivas will face against each other in a 2025 club friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Two of Mexico’s top clubs are ready to turn this FIFA Matchday into a high-stakes showdown, as Club America and Chivas clash in a classic derby where pride is on the line. Las Aguilas come in strong, just one point behind Liga MX leaders Toluca.

Chivas, on the other hand, sit ninth with 17 points, creating a matchup full of intrigue. Although America look like the favorite on paper, Chivas’ victory in their last encounter adds an unpredictable edge, setting the stage for a thrilling and fiercely contested battle.

When will the Club America vs Chivas match be played?

Club America play against Chivas in a 2025 club friendly game this Saturday, October 11, with the match kicking off at 11:00 PM (ET).

Efrain Alvarez of Chivas – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Club America vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Chivas in the USA

This Club Friendly clash between Club America and Chivas will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN and ViX.