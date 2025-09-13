Where to watch Club America vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Club America will take on Chivas in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 8 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

This weekend’s Liga MX showdown is shaping up as the must-watch clash of the season: a fresh edition of the iconic Mexican derby between Club America and Chivas, where pride and momentum are just as important as points.

America come in riding high off a win against Pachuca, sitting second in the table, just one point behind leaders Monterrey. Chivas, struggling early in the season and tied for last with Queretaro and Puebla, see this rivalry as a critical opportunity to break free from a tough start.

When will the Club America vs Chivas match be played?

Club America receive Chivas in the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, September 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:15 PM (ET).

Club America vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:15 PM

CT: 10:15 PM

MT: 9:15 PM

PT: 8:15 PM

How to watch Club America vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Chivas will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX.