Where to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Club America will play against Cruz Azul in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 14 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Cruz Azul online in the US on Paramount+]

One of the marquee matchups on the Liga MX slate this weekend delivers another chapter of the “Clasico Joven.” Cruz Azul remain firmly in the race for the top spot, sitting four points behind league-leading Chivas and knowing a victory would significantly tighten the standings.

Club America, meanwhile, find themselves in a more precarious position with 18 points, hovering around the playoff cutoff line—making this clash critical as a defeat could push them outside the top eight, adding urgency to an already high-stakes rivalry showdown.

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When will the Club America vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Club America receive Cruz Azul in the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, April 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Kevin Mier of Cruz Azul – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.