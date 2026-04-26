NY Rangers reportedly circle Sharks as main target in Braden Schneider trade

The New York Rangers continue to explore all their options. That includes trading Braden Schneider, who has gained much traction across the NHL. Several teams could show interest in the young defenseman, but none may put together an offer as appealing to the Blueshirts as the San Jose Sharks.

According to a report from Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, the Rangers are after a scoring forward in return for Schneider. The Sharks have a surplus of young forwards in their system but are quite thin on the blue line. It’s a match made in heaven, if such a thing even exists in the NHL.

If New York indeed gives up on its former first-round selection (19th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, San Jose could be among the first to knock on the Blueshirts’ door—or vice versa—and it might not take long before the two sides work something out.

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Trade between NY Rangers and Sharks makes sense

Whether the Rangers go after the Sharks as they shop Schneider or the Sharks call the Blueshirts as they search for a blue-liner matters little. What’s clear is that there is a very real business opportunity for both organizations as they come off postseason absences.

Braden Schneider at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The Rangers are well aware of that, and both organizations could reach an agreement at some point of the offseason. After all, it seems the two sides have an interesting trade chip the other may covet. Trades in the NHL are rarely that simple, but it looks like New York and San Jose could help each other out.

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Can NHL teams make trades?

Following the NHL’s trade deadline in March, players, draft picks, or future considerations can still be moved in the league. However, any player traded after the deadline cannot participate in the ongoing Stanley Cup Playoffs. That means the Rangers and Sharks—neither of which made the postseason—could work out a trade involving Schneider at any given moment.

However, with the rising salary cap in the 2026–27 NHL season, both teams may wait for the new league year (July 1) before making such an impactful exchange. Moreover, both organizations may wait to test out free agency before engaging in a trade. Schneider’s contract situation adds even more layers to this situation.

Schneider set to be an RFA

Playing on a contract year, Schneider is set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) in the summer. Before making a move for him, the Sharks would likely hope to learn where things stand between Schneider and the Rangers. Perhaps they ask New York to pull off a sign-and-trade with the 24-year-old defenseman. Schneider is eligible for arbitration, which grants him leverage in case his camp and the Blueshirts can’t reach an agreement.

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Acquiring Schneider without a trade seems an unlikely alternative for San Jose. In order to do so, it must extend an offer sheet to Schneider, which New York can match and retain its former first-round pick. If the Rangers pass on that chance, they receive a compensatory draft selection. Based on the fact that the Rangers are hoping to receive an NHL-level forward in return for Schneider, it’s virtually impossible they are content to receive a compensation pick instead.

In more ways than one, all roads lead to a trade if Schneider is to leave the Big Apple. The Rangers are shopping him, and they are tossing their bait into shark-infested waters. Whatever happens next can’t catch them by surprise.