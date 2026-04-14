Where to watch Club America vs Nashville SC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Club America and Nashville SC will face each other for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Nashville SC live in the USA on Fubo]

After a tightly contested first leg ended in a scoreless draw, everything remains on the line heading into the decisive second matchup, with both sides still firmly in control of their own destiny. Club America now return home with a slight edge.

But there’s little room for complacency against a surging Nashville SC squad that has emerged as one of the top teams in MLS and is equally determined to punch its ticket to the semifinals in what shapes up to be a high-stakes showdown.

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When will the Club America vs Nashville SC match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals between Club America and Nashville SC will be played this Tuesday, April 14 at 11:30 PM (ET).

Jeisson Palacios of Nashville SC and Raul Zuniga of Club America – Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Club America vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 PM

CT: 10:30 PM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 PM

How to watch Club America vs Nashville SC in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Club America and Nashville SC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN and ViX.