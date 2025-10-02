Where to watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 and Norway U20 will face each other in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 online in the US on Fubo]

Two teams coming off hard-fought wins in Group F collide as Colombia U20 and Norway U20 look to build momentum in the U20 World Cup. Colombia battled past Saudi Arabia 1-0 in a tight contest, securing a crucial opening victory but knowing the job is far from finished.

On the other side, Norway edged Nigeria 1-0 in a physical test, setting the stage for what could be their toughest challenge yet against a Colombian side seen as one of the group’s frontrunners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 match be played?

Colombia U20 play against Norway U20 on Thursday, October 2, for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Norway flag – Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Advertisement

Colombia U20 vs Norway U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Colombia U20 and Norway U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus.