Where to watch Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 will square off with South Africa U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Two talented squads collide as Colombia and South Africa battle for a spot in the quarterfinals. Colombia impressed in the group stage, topping a tough pool that included Nigeria, Norway, and Saudi Arabia. South Africa also showed their quality, earning two wins in three matches to finish second in Group E.

The Colombians enter as favorites, but the South Africans have proven they can compete with anyone, setting the stage for a tightly contested matchup where either side could emerge victorious.

When will the Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 match be played?

Colombia U20 take on South Africa U20 on Wednesday, October 8, for the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Colombia U20 and South Africa U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Amazon Prime Video, FOX One, Fox Soccer Plus.